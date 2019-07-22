Many polling places are inaccessible for people with mobility issues — in fact, Philly is under a federal consent decree over accessibility of polling places — and even then, advocates said they often hear from voters about problems such as poll workers not setting up portable ramps or not knowing how to adjust voting machines to make them accessible. One woman in a wheelchair told advocates she worked the polls in this year’s primary election — but the bathrooms weren’t accessible, so she had to go home at times during the day.