Wawa wants a U.S. congressional candidate from New Jersey to stop using a campaign logo that company attorneys say is too similar to the convenience store chain’s signature flying geese.

Lawyers for Wawa sent a cease and desist letter to New Jersey Democrat Matt Jenkins, requesting the U.S. House candidate stop using the logo immediately so as not to give the impression that Wawa is affiliated with his campaign.

The news was first reported by Politico, which published a copy of the letter. Attorney Douglas Panzer, of the Center City firm Caesar Rivise, PC, and Jenkins’ campaign manager confirmed the letter’s authenticity to The Inquirer.

“It has come to our attention that your congressional campaign is using a logo highly similar to and likely to be confused with Wawa’s well-known goose logo,” Panzer wrote in the letter. “In fact, it appears that the geese used in your campaign’s logo are identical to Wawa’s earlier goose logo.”

“While we appreciate your affinity for Wawa and your recognition of its special relationship with the people of New Jersey, failure of Wawa to enforce the exclusivity of its marks could have a diluting effect on the value of” Wawa’s trademark, the attorney continued.

Jenkins, a health and wellness consultant who is running against Republican incumbent Chris Smith in central New Jersey’s solidly red fourth congressional district, acknowledged the logos’ similarities to Politico. However, he said they were a coincidence.

“For a lot of people in our district, Wawa represents them,” Jenkins tweeted last week. “When we launched this race to replace Chris Smith, I wanted our logo to feel instantly familiar.”

Later the same day, he tweeted again, adding: “It is only a coincidence they are similar. Anyone who has been to my district has seen geese and seagulls. They are a ‘Familiar’ sight.”

As of Tuesday, Jenkins told Politico in a phone interview that he wasn’t sure whether he would change the logo.

“In the letter it says this was an old trademark … ‘formerly registered,’” Jenkins told Politico. “This is going to cost me money to change. Everybody knows my finances. I don’t have any. To go out and reprint my signs, all my literature.”

Jenkins’ campaign manager Alison De Noia on Tuesday confirmed receipt of the cease and desist letter. In a statement, Jenkins said the focus should be on policy issues, such as abortion, not his logo.

“Why are we talking about birds when my opponent is writing the national abortion ban alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham,” Jenkins said in a statement. ″Anyone living in this district knows it’s normal to see geese.”

Smith, who is projected to win handily in next month’s election, told NJ Advance Media last week that “to plagiarize a corporate symbol is seriously wrong.”

It’s unclear whether the campaign has responded formally to the letter or whether the Wawa attorneys plan to sue if the campaign doesn’t comply.