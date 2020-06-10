Monica Malpass, the former longtime Action News anchor, has listed her Rittenhouse Square townhouse for sale for the second time in three years and for more than $1 million less than in 2017.
Malpass listed her more than 8,000-square-foot home on Delancey Street for $3.75 million last week. She had tried to sell the townhouse, built in 1865, for $4.99 million in 2017.
The four-story home includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, nine fireplaces, and a gym. Malpass added a sunroom in 2009 and a two-tier deck in 2016. The property also includes a two-car garage, original hardwood floors, and high ceilings.
This historic townhome was originally built for physician James McCrea and his family in 1865, according to the listing.
Malpass worked for more than 31 years at 6ABC, during which she covered Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia and Princess Diana’s funeral in London and interviewed President Barack Obama, Oprah, and other famous figures. The North Carolina native hosted Action News’ 5 p.m. weekday broadcasts with coanchor Rick Williams and hosted Inside Story, the station’s political talk show.
Last year, she announced on air that she was leaving the station to spend more time with her sons and choose a new job.
The property is listed by Reid Rosenthal at BHHS Fox & Roach At The Harper Rittenhouse Square.