Abington estate hosted Amelia Earhart in the early 1900s. Now, it’s for sale for $4 million.

Long before Bradley Cooper was Abington’s most notable celebrity, a sprawling estate nestled into the center of the township was host to some of America’s elite.

Now, the owners of the 7.3-acre expanse and 12,000-square-foot home at 1717 Woodland Road are searching for just the right buyer.

Advertisement

Currently listed for nearly $4 million, the nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has been on the market for nearly two years.

“Most of the people who’ve come through love the property, but they’re just like, this is too much house for us,” said listing agent Matt Fusaro with Keller Williams’ DeLuca Group.

He also points to the historic aesthetic of the home as a challenge for some potential buyers. “It’s a very unique buyer who would want this home because you would need to want something that’s larger and ornate,” he said.

In addition to many finely handcrafted dark oak details and soaring exposed-stone walls, the home features six fireplaces and several stained glass windows depicting scenes from fairy tales.

The billiards room has a hand-painted mural of medieval times that dates back to the late 19th century or early 20th.

The roof is lined with specially made Italian terra cotta tiles.

“Design-wise, you don’t see anything like this,” said Fusaro.

Built in 1903, the home was occupied for a time by Walter Herring, an inventor who gained recognition for bringing ticket turnstiles to the market. He spent time working for the James Spring & Wire Company, where the Slinky toy originated.

The property sits adjacent to Penn State’s Abington campus, formerly home to the Ogontz School for Young Ladies where a young Amelia Earhart attended. According to the home’s current owners, Earhart was a regular visitor to the land’s windmill-powered wading pond during her school days. Composer John Philip Sousa, known for his bombastic marches, also spent time there, the current owners believe.

The wading pond was later adapted into a lavish pool surrounded by intricate stonework. A pool house designed by Beaux Arts architect Horace Trumbauer sits nearby. Trumbauer is best known locally for his work on Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall as well as public works such as the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Over the years, the home has gotten some modern upgrades, most notably in the kitchen, which now contains a Wolf range, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a marble island with an additional sink. A wine cellar sits in the partially finished basement.

“The kitchen has been redone in a unique way, but also kept with the aesthetics of the home,” said Fusaro.

Originally listed for sale in 2023 for $4.5 million, the home is currently for sale for $3,999,900.

The current owners “just kind of looked at it as we’re maintaining this gorgeous historic estate,” said Fusaro. “Hopefully [it] will be passed on to someone else who will appreciate it.”