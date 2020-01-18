“Only after the consumers click on a specific listing, then they can see the price structures that show the breakdown of the total cost, including the expenses for the stay, cleaning fee, service fee, and occupancy taxes and fees,” said Linchi Kwok, an associate professor at the Collins College of Hospitality Management at California State Polytechnic University Pomona. “As a result, many people may not pay attention to how much they end up paying for the fees.”