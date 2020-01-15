Anne Bovaird Nevins, who currently serves as the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp.'s chief of strategy and communication, has been picked to lead the nonprofit development agency.
Nevins, who will be the first woman to serve as president in the PIDC’s 60-year-history, will assume the role Jan. 27 when current president John Grady steps down from the position, Mayor Jim Kenney’s office said in a release Wednesday.
“During her 13-year tenure at PIDC, Anne Nevins successfully built the partnerships that deliver resources to diverse businesses, nonprofits, and development projects,” Kenney said in the release. “She brings focus and attention to connecting growth to the people and places in our city that need it the most."
Nevins joined the PIDC, a partnership between the city government and the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, in 2007 to develop new business and manage relations with recipients of financial support from the agency.
More recently, she served on the group impaneled by Kenney to recommend future uses for the bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex, which shut down following a catastrophic fire and explosion in June. She also co-managed Philadelphia’s Amazon HQ2 bid.
“I am thrilled to have been selected by the PIDC Board of Directors to lead this organization at this exciting time in Philadelphia,” Nevins said in the release. “Our challenge is to accelerate and sustain economic growth and, at the same time, to ensure that the benefits of that growth, including job opportunities and wealth creation, are shared more broadly across our city."
Kenney’s office announced in November that Grady planned to leave the post this month to join developer Wexford Science & Technology LLC as a regional executive.