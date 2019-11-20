John Grady, who has led the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp. since 2011, is stepping down from his post with the economic-development agency, a partnership between the city and the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia.
Grady will be joining Baltimore-based Wexford Science & Technology LLC, developer of the uCity Square complex in West Philadelphia, as an executive overseeing projects in the Northeastern United States.
“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve Philadelphia and the city-chamber partnership committed to driving long-term, sustainable and inclusive growth to every corner of Philadelphia," Grady said in a news release Wednesday from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office.
The board of directors of PIDC, a nonprofit partnership between the city and the, has appointed a committee to manage the transition to new leadership, Kenney’s office said.
The board expects to announce a new president in January, with Grady remaining in his current role until his successor is named.
“John Grady has served PIDC and our city with passion, skill, and integrity for more than two decades as a forceful advocate for growth throughout all neighborhoods of Philadelphia," Kenney said. “We will miss his commitment and dedication but look forward to working with him in the next phase of his career with Wexford in Philadelphia’s growing innovation sector.”
Grady joined PIDC in 1998 to lead the acquisition and development of closed military bases throughout South Philadelphia. He became the agency’s president in 2011, overseeing projects that included the transformation of one of those properties — the Navy Yard — into a growing business park that will soon host its first full-time residents.
Under Grady’s watch, the PIDC also has beefed up its business lending to make more than 500 loans for more than $150 million over the last seven years in nearly all the city’s zip codes and has built a portfolio of more than 60 community development projects, including health clinics, schools and neighborhood retail centers, totaling more than $600 million in investment, the mayor’s office said.
Grady also was instrumental in the city’s negotiations with and support for developer Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s conversion of the Gallery at Market East shopping mall into what’s now known as the Fashion District Philadelphia.
At Wexford, which concentrates on life-science and university-affiliated projects such as uCity Square, Grady will take on the title of senior vice president and Northeast region executive. That position is now held by Joseph Reagan, who will take on a new executive vice president role overseeing development nationally, but will remain based in Philadelphia.
Reagan said in an interview that Wexford had noted Grady’s success in creating conditions that could attract companies to Philadelphia. He would now be looked upon to use that experience to draw corporate tenants to Wexford projects nationwide, Reagan said.
“It seems a logical expansion of his skills doing that at PIDC to be doing that on a platform level across the country," he said.