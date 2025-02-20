Own a piece of ‘the most special place on the Main Line’ as rare Ardrossan property hits the market

The superlatives for a newly listed property in Wayne could fill a movie script. In fact, they did.

A 14-acre, three-story Main Line manor that has been part of the famed Ardrossan Estate for over a century is on the market for $5.5 million. Owned by members of the renowned Montgomery Scott family, Ardrossan inspired The Philadelphia Story, the 1940 film starring Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant. Hepburn’s character, socialite Tracy Lord, was inspired by Helen Hope Montgomery Scott.

The sale includes a 7,040-square-foot home and a 1,930-square-foot carriage house.

The land’s prestigious past began when Col. Robert L. Montgomery, who founded investment firm Janney Montgomery Scott, acquired nearly 800 acres of sprawling farmland on the Main Line. He dubbed the parcel Ardrossan Farms after his family’s home in Scotland and built 75 buildings, including a 50-room Georgian Revival mansion and working dairy farm.

The estate became synonymous with the upper-crust society of the Main Line and was owned by the family for more than a century. In 1997, Montgomery’s great-grandson Edgar Scott began selling off pieces of the property, creating sites for about 50 homes.

The property currently up for sale is known as Hopelands. It is protected by the Brandywine Conservancy, which means a buyer can renovate the home or add amenities (such as a pool), but the land cannot be subdivided. It is also covered by the North American Land Trust, which protects the land from further development.

“The views are protected forever because people can’t just build whatever they want,” said real estate agent Karen Strid, who, over the last six or so years, has sold parcels there totaling around $30 million.

Hopelands, which hit the market earlier this month, is one of the few homes that stayed in the Montgomery family. It was owned by Helen Gay Scott, wife of Robert Montgomery, former president of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, until her death this past August.

Constructed in 1840, Hopelands contains eight bedrooms, while the carriage house adds another four. Historical details include original stonework, wide plank hardwood floors, and period fireplaces. The family believe parts of the home’s structure may date back to 1720, Strid said.

The home was renovated in 1930 by famed architect Horace Trumbauer who designed Lynnewood Hall, the Gilded Age estate in Elkins Park that’s been the subject of preservation efforts in recent years. Trumbauer became internationally known for his work, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Free Library of Philadelphia.

The main level includes a living room, dining room, library, butler’s pantry, kitchen, walk-in pantry, mudroom, and two powder rooms.

A spacious primary suite with a fireplace, sitting room, and two bathrooms is the main feature of the second floor, which also houses three additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

The third floor was split into two sections. One, intended for staff, has three bedrooms and a bathroom. The other has a music room as well as two bedrooms and an additional bathroom.

The property also includes a detached four-car garage, horse stables, and a tennis court.

Because so much of Ardrossan has already been sold, the Hopelands property is a rare opportunity to buy there.

“Ardrossan is the most special place on the Main Line,” Strid said.