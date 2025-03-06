Neighborhood grows at industrial site | Real Estate Newsletter

A new residential neighborhood is rising in Bristol Borough.

Along the Delaware River, a condo complex is expanding at the site of what used to be a shipyard and an aircraft manufacturing plant.

Bristol’s mayor told my colleague: “I’m born and raised here, and if someone told me growing up that we’d be seeing this many condos built along the river, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Now, he’s seeing it.

Bristol has seen smaller residential developments pop up along the Delaware River, but nothing like what’s growing now.

Radcliffe Court on the Delaware has already sold 76 two-story townhouse condos. Now, its developer is building a complex of mid-rise condos that will have 96 units.

The $40 million community sits on 14 acres north of Bristol’s downtown, which has been reenergized in recent years, thanks to the work of community members and borough officials.

The formerly industrial borough that spans less than two square miles has had its ups and downs. The leader of a nonprofit that’s been promoting Bristol for more than a decade said new housing is a sign that revitalization efforts are working.

Keep reading to see where the new development is rising (hint: not far from Burlington Island) and who’s buying these condos.

Here’s a pretty wild stat for you: About a quarter of all the homes that were built in Philadelphia last year were located in one zip code.

That’s 19123, the area in and around Northern Liberties from Callowhill Street to West Girard Avenue and from North Broad Street to the Delaware River.

Nearly 2,100 of the homes that were completed in Philly in 2024 are within those boundaries. The building boom has essentially created a new neighborhood, said an executive at the Center City District, which released its annual housing report this week and highlighted the area’s building boom.

Here are some other striking facts from the business improvement district’s report:

44% of the homes built in Philly last year were located in the eight zip codes of greater Center City. (For context, this region makes up just 6% of Philly’s total land area.) One in eight Philadelphians now live in greater Center City.

Folks at Center City District also talked to me about how a change to a particular tax policy is playing into building trends, who is living downtown, and hopes for East Market Street.

Keep reading to learn why home building in greater Center City hit a record last year and why a large chunk of construction happened in and around Northern Liberties.

The latest news to pay attention to

Do you believe in fate?

I know that’s a heavy way to start a home tour. Homeowner Amy Salem says it was “dumb luck” that got her and her husband, Jerry, into a home that was an exact fit.

The Salems wanted to downsize from the Elkins Parks home where they’d raised their kids. They spent two years searching, even looking as far away as Arizona.

They ended up finding their home 15 minutes away in Huntingdon Valley. But there was a catch: It was already under contract.

Luckily for them (and unluckily for the other buyer), that deal fell through.

The Salems loved the modern design and original details of the 1970s home. They added artwork made by family members and a sculptured wood headboard with built-in side tables for their bed. That piece may — or may not — have been made by a celebrated local craftsperson.

Peek inside the Salems’ home to see unique pieces and their renovations.

―

