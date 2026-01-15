Three best friends bought this house | Real Estate Newsletter

Through the years, friends and family members have floated the idea of a group of us buying houses next to each other or in some kind of compound. It’s a nice dream, although it probably won’t become a reality.

But three childhood friends have taken this dream a step further. The besties bought a communal house together in West Mount Airy.

My colleague Zoe Greenberg talked to the friends (one of whom has a husband and kids) about how their living arrangement works for them.

— Michaelle Bond

Rachel Luban, Rachel Neuschatz, and Lizzy Seitel had always talked about living together. They ignored the haters who said it wouldn’t work.

The Rachels met when they were 5 and 6, and then Seitel became an honorary “Rachel” after they all met in middle school.

The friends lived apart as young adults, but when they were ready to settle down, they decided to do it together.

A few years ago, they and Seitel’s husband bought a 4,470-square-foot old stone house in West Mount Airy. Seitel was pregnant with her first child at the time.

One of the Rachels said, “A lot of people, including lawyers, told us not to do this.”

Here’s why they did it anyway and how they make it work.

The latest news to pay attention to

When Casey Lyons and her husband, James, bought their home in 2021, there was a lot to like.

The almost 5,000-square-foot house had oak floors, two fireplaces, and a beamed cathedral ceiling in the living room.

The basement included a sauna, gym, and full bathroom.

The home had a three-level deck with a hot tub and covered porch.

But Casey didn’t love the house. So she asked interior designers to help change that.

The homeowners got rid of dated features. They added a white marble island and new tiles and fixtures in the kitchen. They whitewashed the stone fireplace in the family room. They painted the deck so it blends better with the surrounding greenery.

Peek inside the property and find out what else they changed to make Casey love the house.

📊 The market

Across the Mid-Atlantic last year, people who wanted to buy homes couldn’t afford to, and that held back the housing market. The total number of homes sold in 2025 — more than 235,000 — was only 0.1% higher than the number sold in 2024, according to the multiple listing service Bright MLS.

Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, said the market has “a lot of pent-up demand,” and buyers have more choices now because more homeowners are listing their properties for sale.

“But even with mortgage rates coming down, affordability is still a major challenge for many buyers, particularly first-time buyers,” Sturtevant said in a statement.

Still, our region had strong home sales last month. The number of closed sales was up 7.1% compared to last December.

In the Philadelphia metro area, according to Bright MLS:

🔺The number of closed home sales was up 1.3% in 2025 compared to 2024. Bucks and Chester Counties had the strongest sales increases — 7.7% and 5.3%, respectively.

🔺The number of new listings in 2025 was up 2% from the year before.

🔻But the number of homes for sale is still only about half — 54% — of the pre-pandemic number in 2019.

🔺The median sale price in 2025 was $390,000 — 4% higher than in 2024.

📷 Photo quiz

Do you know the location this photo shows?

Last week’s photo quiz featured an image of the Athenaeum of Philadelphia located next to Washington Square on South Sixth Street.

Props to Evan N., Ann B., and Timothy S. for getting that right. Ann told me she wants her ashes to rest in the Reading Room. I’ve walked by this building countless times, but this is what makes me want to go inside.

Enjoy the rest of your week.

