Aramark consolidates control over food service at all of Philly’s major league sports stadiums

Philadelphia-based Aramark Sports + Entertainment won the food and beverage contract for the Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park, the company announced this week, giving it control of concessions across all of the region’s major league sports stadiums.

“We are proud to call Philadelphia home, so expanding to Subaru Park is very exciting,” said Alison Birdwell, President & CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “Partnering with the Union allows us to connect with the city’s passionate soccer fans and bring our signature hospitality to yet another major sports venue.”

Aramark will provide concessions to fans and serve food to the team’s players and staff, both at the stadium, the Union Power Plant — where the team’s offices are — and the practice facility, WSFS Bank Sportsplex.

The previous contractor, the Oak View Group, also served both fans and the Union.

Aramark will begin services July 9 at the team’s U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal game with the New York Red Bulls. Operations at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex will begin at its grand opening July 17.

Before the beginning of the 2026 season, Aramark also will take over retail operations at the stadium from Michael Rubin’s company Fanatics.

Aramark is headquartered in Center City Philadelphia and moved to a new building on the Schuylkill River in 2019. The company has made a point to consolidate control of food services to its hometown team.

Earlier this year, it signed new contracts with unionized service workers across the South Philadelphia stadiums — Citizens Bank Park, the Wells Fargo Center, and Lincoln Financial Field.

“We are proud to partner with Aramark, a leader in Philadelphia and professional sports globally,” Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union president, said in a news release. “Their commitment to quality and fan experience align with our mission to deliver a first-class experience for every person who steps foot in Subaru Park, WSFS Bank Sportsplex, and Union Power Plant.”