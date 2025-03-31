Aramark and Philly stadium worker union reach a tentative agreement

Philly stadium workers could soon have new contracts.

On Monday, Unite Here Local 274, the union representing stadium workers at the Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park, and the Wells Fargo Center, announced it had reached a tentative deal with the workers’ employer, Aramark.

Advertisement

The new deal comes after workers across all stadiums went on strike last year for four days amid contract negotiations. A “civil disobedience” action was also held outside of the Aramark headquarters in Center City.

“Our members have shown what is possible when you stick together and are committed to a vision of changing your workplace and your life,” said Rosslyn Wuchinich, president of UNITE HERE Local 274 in a news release, calling the contracts “historic.” “We appreciate the support of all our allies, the cooperation of Aramark, and most importantly the sacrifices of all the workers who united together to make this happen.”

Three separate tentative agreements were reached — one for each stadium — and they are expected to cover roughly 1,500 to 2,000 workers, according to Dermot Delude-Dix, staff attorney for the union.

“After more than a year of ongoing negotiations with UNITE HERE Local 274, we are pleased to have reached new six-year agreements covering each of the three buildings at the Philadelphia Sports Complex,” said Chris Collom, Aramark’s vice president for corporate communications. “We would like to thank our employees, the fans and our clients at Citizen’s Bank Park, the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field for having confidence in Aramark as we worked to reach new agreements that benefits all parties.”

Improved wages and benefits

The tentative agreements include increased wages and allow for hundreds of workers to qualify for health care, according to a news release from the union. Less than 100 workers represented by the union had health care year-round, The Inquirer reported in September.

“This contract is life-changing for hundreds of workers like me who will get affordable health insurance from our stadium jobs for the first time,” Fred Motley, a grill cook employed at all three stadiums, said in a union statement. “I will finally be able to afford the surgery I’ve been waiting for.”

Workers will be eligible for health care benefits if they work 1,050 hours or 180 days across any of the stadiums. Eligibility will be based on hours and days worked in the previous year, according to Delude-Dix.

The increase in wages means non-tipped workers will make a minimum of $20 an hour, up from $14.11 that some of the lowest -paid workers make, according to Delude-Dix. By 2029, the minimum hourly wage for this group of workers will rise to $24, according to the news release.

The tentative agreements will be six-year contracts that will apply retroactively to when the most recent contracts expired.

Members will begin voting on the new contracts Wednesday, and voting will be available at the distinct stadium locations through April 12.