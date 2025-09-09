Asplundh Tree Expert is moving to a sprawling new Horsham headquarters

Asplundh Tree Expert is moving out of the Willow Grove building that has served as its corporate headquarters for more than 50 years.

But the family-owned company isn’t going far: Its new, 120,000-square-foot home base is half a mile down the road from its current location.

The company publicly announced the move last week. Jeff Mack, executive managing director at the commercial real estate firm Newmark, said it is one of the largest office leases completed this year in the Philadelphia area, with Asplundh on track to create “an exciting workplace to attract and retain talent.”

Mack represented Asplundh in the lease negotiation, and is also doing so in the sale of its longtime headquarters, a more than 93,000-square-foot office building that sits on 13 acres.

Sometime in early 2026, Mack said, Asplundh plans to relocate from the 708 Blair Mill Road property to a renovated office at 680 Blair Mill, which has a Horsham ZIP code. Asplundh signed a long-term lease for the new space, Mack said, declining to disclose how much the company agreed to pay.

Once the move is complete, more than 400 local employees will have “a larger, more contemporary workplace,” Asplundh executives said in a statement. The company will also have building-top signage at its new headquarters, Mack said.

The tree pruning and vegetation management company was founded in 1928 in the Philadelphia suburbs. Its crews focus on clearing brush around power lines, with much of its work based on contracts with utilities, as well as state, local, and federal governments.

Asplundh has expanded over the years, and says it now has more than 36,000 employees working across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.