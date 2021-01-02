Born in Philadelphia in 1932, Mr. Asplundh graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1954 with a degree in accounting. During his time in college, he served in the Air Force ROTC and entered the United States Air Force as a second lieutenant in 1955. Mr. Asplundh spent three years as a pilot, flying out of bases in Tucson, Ariz., San Angelo, Texas, and Dover, Del.