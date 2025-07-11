Center City’s dumpster-choked alleys can be transformed from ‘forlorn’ to ‘charming,’ report says

Center City’s miles of “forlorn alleys” could be transformed into inviting, walkable corridors — even destinations in their own right, enriched by public art and intentional lighting.

Yet today, many alleys repel rather than attract, marked by graffiti-streaked walls, overflowing dumpsters, and unhoused individuals, according to a new report by the Center City District (CCD).

The CCD — a nonprofit dedicated to boosting Center City’s economic vitality — surveyed 45 commercial alleys between July 2024 and January 2025. Its team cataloged dumpster overflows, checked for dumpster permits, mapped access points, monitored homeless activity, and traced waste haulers.

Alleys surveyed ranged from quaint to abysmal. Some were active with walkers and cyclists. Some were nestled behind homes or hotels. Others had little to no foot traffic.

But overall, the numbers were not encouraging.

“Simply put, there is a dumpster problem,” the report states, indicating “wider quality of life issues.”

Unlocked dumpsters

The team surveyed both alleys and dumpsters.

Of 446 dumpsters, 68% were unlocked or unsealed, and 41% had trash scattered nearby, creating environments that violate existing city regulations, the report states.

The team observed what the CCD calls “homeless activity” in 60% of the 45 alleys it surveyed. In those alleys, 75% of dumpsters were unlocked or unsealed.

“Unsurprisingly, the CCD team has noted a rise in both homeless encampments and discarded drug paraphernalia at these sites over the past year,” the report says.

Many dumpsters had no city-required medallions that display ownership, making it difficult to identify who owned them. Most dumpsters did have stickers from the waste haulers. The survey found at least 21 different haulers serviced the alleys. A single alley had dumpsters from six different haulers.

The authors note that issues with alleys should be addressed in time for the Semiquincentennial in 2026, expected to draw visitors from around the nation as part of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. Also in 2026, Philly will host the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, and the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

The report suggests that consolidating haulers could improve quality control, reduce alley traffic, and reduce emissions.

Examples of alley transformations

Basic upkeep and cleaning of alleys should be the first priority, the report suggests. It said alleys could be reimagined to include features such as public art, lighting, walkways, and plants and trees.

The authors write that Philly’s leaders could look to cities like Melbourne, Australia, which began focusing on alleys in 1992. The strategy involved cleaning them, promoting development, giving businesses incentives to open cafés or retail, installing public art, and creating pedestrian-friendly alleys.

An effort in Vancouver, Canada, transformed “laneways” into public spaces that increased pedestrian use by 35% and created an interconnected network of lanes, each with distinct identities. In the U.S., Detroit “revitalized retail and dining” in an alley with live music, shops, and art.

But Philly also provides gleaming examples, according to the report:

Moravian Street, between 17th and 18th Streets, features a café with seating, murals on once-blank walls, overhead lighting, and partitions to conceal dumpsters. Drury Street, between 13th and Juniper, where dumpsters were replaced by a compactor, has a security gate for tenant access, and curbside planters with landscaping. Cuthbert Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, features public art suspended over the alley that was funded by the Percent for Art program. Ludlow Street, between 11th and 12th Streets in East Market, has redesigned alleys and programs, overhead lighting, curbless paths, seating and tables, and underground waste storage. Moravian Street, between 19th and 20th Streets, includes new asphalt, curbs flush to the street, new paving and lighting, and interior waste storage.

The report says alleys can seem like an “intractable problem” and suggests:

The city should mandate that dumpster lids be locked and placed away from intersections. Business and property owners should invest in shared trash compactors. Philly should consider policy that consolidates commercial waste collection. Officials should find partners to install public art and create programming.

The report says some initiatives are underway, including monthly alley inspections by the police department, licenses and inspections, and sanitation.

That’s already resulted in a marked increase in locked dumpsters, reduced litter, and a rise in dumpster identification labels.

“By focusing on keeping dumpsters closed, clean, and well managed, we can drastically reduce visual pollution, enhance the public’s view of Center City, and create momentum and opportunity for larger, system improvements,” the report states.