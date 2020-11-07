The Kansas City, Mo.-based developer plans to complete its purchase of the property in Falls Township, which totals more than three square miles, from owner U.S. Steel as soon as next month. NorthPoint proposes to create “the largest e-commerce, logistics, and multi-model industrial project on the East Coast,” company documents say. It aims to develop 10 million square feet of new development in 18 buildings over the next seven years and suggests that could be expanded to 15 million square feet over 10 years.