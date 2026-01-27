Permits for 824 apartments issued ahead of housing ban at former Hahnemann Hospital site

In the month since Philadelphia Councilmember Jeffery Young introduced a bill banning residential development around the former Hahnemann University Hospital, 824 apartment units have been permitted in the area.

The latest zoning permits include 163 residential units at 1501-11 Race St., which were issued Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust purchased the former Bellet Building office tower in 2021 for $9.7 million.

Advertisement

Brandywine did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is not clear whether Brandywine is seeking to develop the apartments or to just secure permits to preserve the options for a future buyer.

Last week, zoning permits were issued for 300 units at 300-304 N. Broad St., known as Martinelli Park, the last piece of the former Hahnemann Hospital site that has yet to be sold. The last bid for the site came from the HOW Group, which offered $5.5 million and planned multifamily housing there. But the sale did not go through.

Attempts to reach Hahnemann’s trustees and their lawyers were unsuccessful. It is likely the permits are being secured to preserve the property’s value.

Both zoning permits are for a change of use of the building, which would mean that some kind of work will have to begin in six months’ time to keep the permit active and avoid the residential ban.

A City Council Rules Committee hearing on Young’s bill is scheduled for Feb. 3.

The rush for permits began on Dec. 24, two weeks after Young introduced his bill, when the Dwight City Group received a zoning permit for 222-48 N. Broad St. to build a 361-unit apartment building.

The developer had long planned a building on that site, but the total number of units in the permit was far larger than the original plan.

Young said that he wanted to ban new homes from the site to preserve job opportunities in the city, hopefully prompting the reuse of the site as office, medical, or educational uses.

“I look forward to continuing dialogue that brings community stakeholders to the table for this important section of Center City,” Young said in an email.

Dwight Group has said that it is having productive conversations with the Young despite their differences over use of the land.

The legislation is considered by some legal experts as a blatant use of spot zoning, when a change in land use rules is targeted to a limited geography. Such legislation is often introduced to help or hurt a particular project.

“In my time as a zoning lawyer for 27 years, I don’t think I’ve seen a greater example of illegal spot zoning in my life,” Matt McClure, head of law firm Ballard Spahr’s land use practice and a lawyer for developer Dwight City, said at a January meeting of the Philadelphia Planning Commission. “It is targeted at a particular property, targeted around a certain transaction that was was talked about. It’s just illegal.”

Hahnemann University Hospital has been closed for more than six years, and attempts to preserve medical and educational uses in its former buildings so far have faltered. Most are still vacant.