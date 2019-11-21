Philadelphia’s design review board is slated to consider three new proposals next month that would together add more than 800 dwelling units to the burgeoning area at and near the corner of Broad and Spring Garden Streets, north of Center City.
The projects are:
- Alterra Property Group’s proposal for a seven-story, 498-unit midrise at the northwest corner of Broad and Spring Garden Streets;
- Toll Bros.'s plan for a 368-unit tower complex near the entrance to the landscaped Rail Park on Noble Street that would rise as high as 18 stories;
- And Elk Street Management LLC’s nine-story, 108-unit project at the current site of a shuttered Goodyear auto-repair shop on the east side of Broad Street between Brandywine and Green Streets.
Visual renderings of the three projects, which include lower-level commercial space, were included in applications posted this week to the website of the Civic Design Review board. The Alterra and Elk Street project designs had not previously been publicly released.
The CDR panel, which offers nonbinding suggestions about Philadelphia’s biggest development proposals as part of the city’s building-approval process, is scheduled to consider the proposal Dec. 3.
It also will consider plans for a 70-unit residential project with commercial space less than a mile up Broad Street at Girard Avenue.