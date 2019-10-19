The Torrices, who bought the farm for $2.1 million in 2014 after leasing it for six years, have grown fruit and flowers, while at the same time running the store, bakery and deli that the farm’s previous owners started. In 2010, the Torrices added a wine shop in a corner of their farm store, while expanding their event calendar to include cultural festivals, yoga gatherings, and holiday brunches. Business thrived for years, in large part because of the events, the family said — and then they were told to stop.