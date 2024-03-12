The Wawa at 20th and Hamilton is closing, but not by choice

Another Philadelphia Wawa is closing, this one at 2000 Hamilton St. around the corner from the Rodin Museum and not far from the Barnes.

This is the seventh Wawa to shutter in the city since 2020, but unlike previous closures, the company itself wasn’t the impetus behind the move.

“While we don’t have any other details available, we can say that we were not offered a lease renewal at this location,” said Lori Brue, a spokesperson for Wawa.

On Monday, a zoning permit pulled by the owner, Rodin Market Partners, showed that the Wawa will be transformed into a Chase Bank.

Wawa has attributed its larger exodus from Philadelphia, and the Center City area in particular, on increased public and worker safety concerns since the pandemic. Last year, a Wawa on Headhouse Square, just off of South Street, closed after neighbors complained that it attracted crime and aggressive panhandling.

But Daniel P. McElhatton, of the Logan Square Neighborhood Association, says that the 2000 Hamilton closure is not welcome news.

“I live within walking distance, and I would patronize it,” said McElhatton, president of the community organization. “I’m a little disappointed. Getting to have Chase Bank as a neighbor is also good. They’ll be a responsible tenant, too. I just don’t know how good their coffee is going to be.”

This story is developing and will be updated.