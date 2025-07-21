Hundreds of gallons of fuel spilled at Wildwood Wawa next to a back bay over the weekend

Roughly 650 gallons of fuel from a tanker spilled Sunday at the Wawa on West Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood, causing a temporary store shutdown, said a company spokesperson.

The store and nearby streets, some of which were closed for cleanup, are all now open after the tanker spilled enough fuel to fill the gas tanks of 45 cars.

The store is adjacent to a back bay and it remained unclear Monday how much, if any, of the fuel meant to supply the station’s gas pumps ran into storm drains that pour into the waterway.

Crews blocked off storm drains, according to a report by NBC10. In addition, road crews placed sand on the road to absorb the fuel.

Lori Bruce, a spokesperson for Wawa, said the afternoon spill occurred “due to a potential equipment malfunction on a third-party fuel delivery tanker who was making a delivery to the store.”

She said the spill was quickly caught and local emergency crews responded.

“We are working closely with local authorities to assess the situation and will ensure all parties complete any and all additional steps to protect the environment if necessary,” Bruce said.

Neither Wildwood City Fire Department officials, who oversaw emergency response, nor the U.S. Coast Guard, which was contacted because of the spill’s proximity to the bay, could be reached immediately for comment Monday.