The largest unit in Philly’s largest condo building is for sale for $2.3 million

Does size matter? In real estate, the answer is often yes.

That’s why a recently listed condo is particularly eye-catching. It’s the largest unit in Philly’s largest condo building.

On the market for $2.3 million, the condo, which sits on the 19th and 20th floors of the Philadelphian, features two spacious balconies overlooking the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The sweeping views include Kelly Drive, the Schuylkill, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where luminaries from the pope to Jay-Z have gathered for concerts and events.

“You buy the view; you get the condo,” said Sandy Kauffman, the listing agent at Space & Co.

The 4,200-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The size “is not the norm” for the building, said Marc Levinson, the Philadelphian’s general manager. “The owners bought two units that were identical in size and made it this huge unit.”

A private elevator connects the two floors.

On the 20th floor, a full kitchen has midcentury modern accents. The open living and dining areas are spacious enough for entertaining. A bedroom and two full bathrooms complete the 20th floor plan.

The second bedroom is on the 19th floor, along with a kitchenette, two more bathrooms, a den, and the in-unit laundry area.

Storage space abounds. Throughout the unit there are numerous custom built-in bookcases and shelves tucked into corners, as well as several walk-in closets.

The Philadelphian, at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave., is one of the city’s most renowned condo buildings. Completed in 1963 and converted to condos in the 1980s, it houses 753 residential units and nearly 1,200 tenants.

“A lot people move to the Philadelphian for a new life, people who lived in the suburbs and downsized,” Levinson said. “One of the beauties of our building is that it’s such a diverse group of people.”

The Philadelphian boasts a recently completed $18 million renovation, which updated the lobby with smart lights, modern furniture, and a new security desk at the entrance, and revamped the exterior in both front and back.

The first floor of the building is packed with conveniences, including a grocery store, a bank, dry cleaners, a hair salon, and Little Pete’s restaurant. Other amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site maintenance, and shuttle service to Center City.

The prior tenant, a lover of the arts, had the condo soundproofed and often hosted piano concerts in the spacious living and dining areas.

“Whoever buy this home is probably going to gut it,” Kauffman said, noting that it was very tailored to the previous tenant. “There’s a lot of electronics, a whole sound system,” and custom lighting for her fine art collection.

“What’s inside, you can make that spectacular,” Kauffman said. “You’re buying a one-of-a-kind view.”