Though still months away from being heard — or even enacted — Squilla’s bills mark significant progress for Philadelphia, which, despite having the second-most number of buildings constructed before 1945 in the U.S., has struggled to encourage developers to restore old and interesting buildings. Only 2.2 percent of all Philadelphia’s are designated as historic, far lower than Boston’s 7.2 percent rate or Washington’s 19.4 percent. And while other cities have passed policies to encourage preservation — Los Angeles, for example, has a program that offers some tax reductions, or abatements, to restore and maintain historic buildings — Philadelphia for years has had no incentives on its books.