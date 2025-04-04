Delco to turn former Archdiocesan tract into park with trails, formalize BMX track

Delaware County has unveiled its much anticipated plan to turn a tract once owned by the Philadelphia Archdiocese into the 213-acre Delco Woods, the newest, biggest county-owned park.

Initial stages of the plan call for a paved half-mile trail to access the woods, and reaching an agreement with the nonprofit BMX Group to keep and maintain an existing informal track on the site.

Advertisement

The county paid $21 million in 2021 for the still heavily-wooded property, known as the Don Guanella tract, in Marple Township through eminent domain.

» READ MORE: Delco begins eminent domain proceedings to acquire archdiocesan land to create big park

Prior to that, the tract, equivalent in size to 161 football fields, had been mired controversy starting in 2014 when plans were submitted to develop it for housing and retail. Marple Township residents pushed back, prompting the county to step in.

The county’s director of planning, Gina Burritt, told County Council on Wednesday that 170 acres of the site in Marple Township are still wooded and the goal is to keep it that way. It had been the largest unprotected forest in eastern Delaware County. Any development for park amenities would be kept to the front of what used to be the Archdiocesan-run Don Guanella School along Sproul Road, and adjacent to Cardinal O’Hara High School, Burritt said. There are about nine buildings, which would eventually be demolished, according to the plan.

The county’s plan for the park included input from county residents.

“It’s really important to protect the forested areas of Delco Woods,” Burritt said. “There are several streams that run through the corridor, and wetlands. A lot of really great habitat for animals and plants and birds. So a really, really important resource for our county.”

Short term plans

Burritt said the initial goal is to be able to get people into the park. However, Burritt and other county officials say money is an issue and they need to apply for grants.

Short term, she said, trail markings and signs need to be installed with the intent of keeping people out of sensitive environmental areas that could worsen erosion. A stormwater pond could be created to help lessen the impacts of flooding, and possibly provide a fishing area.

A half-mile woodland loop trail off Reed Road would be paved for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and lead into existing unpaved sections of the property. The county plans to apply for a $500,000 grant for the trail and bathroom.

Burritt said the county plans to keep a section of the park that has been used by the BMX community, which uses bikes designed for racing on dirt tracks.

“They’ve done a lot of improvements in that area,” Burritt said. “We’re looking to partner with them, but make sure that everyone understands the boundaries and responsibilities. They do a lot of work. They do a lot of cleanups.”

Future plans

Future conceptual plans call for a community building, a three-story pavilion, dog park, and central green space. About 3,000 residents took surveys about what they hoped for at the park.

“I can’t wait to use this park,” said Councilmember Elaine Paul Schaefer. “I’m thrilled that we’re finally getting the plan out there.”

Councilmember Christine Reuther said it was important that, “these woods stayed woods” as a tool to control storm runoff.

Reuther said it is optimistic to think the rest of the plan for the park can be carried out within five years given the lack of funds. She said just tearing down the existing buildings will take a lot of money. So security of developed areas is important, she said.

The plan calls for regular safety inspections of the buildings, as well as the consideration of fencing, surveillance, and alarm systems to protect the park and its visitors.