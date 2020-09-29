The global flower and ornamental plants industry is expected to grow by $29 billion over the next four years with a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%, largely as more customers seek decorative greenery, according to a report from the market research firm Technavio. The independent industry research firm IBISWorld reported that the U.S. plant and flower growing industry, which includes nursery crops, cut flowers, and potted plants, has nearly 158,000 employees and a market size of $15 billion. Houseplant sales remained high, the analysts said, but demand had fallen off for florists.