During the two-hour meeting, Azran and Alon hardly spoke, with Azran only saying publicly that he is “1,000 percent” committed to the project. Last month, Azran said in an interview that “we kind of made a mistake” by keeping the community in the dark, even as rumors swirled this spring that Germantown High could become a shopping center. On Tuesday, he said that he believes they are “heading in the right direction with the community."