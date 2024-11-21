Apartments for a downtown’s open space | Real Estate Newsletter

Swedesboro is getting its biggest downtown redevelopment project in memory. The hope is that the $23 million apartment complex under construction will breathe new life into the heart of the Gloucester County borough.

Swedesboro’s mayor has been pushing for redevelopment since 2007. He said this project “was probably our last opportunity to have some control over what happens on a huge open space downtown.”

Michaelle Bond

On about two acres along Kings Highway, Swedesboro’s main street, the Nyckel Apartments complex is going to rise — and it’s raising residents’ hopes for new vitality downtown.

An early sign of rebirth is the location, which includes the site of a business that had been vacant for more than a decade.

The complex will include two buildings with 73 one- and two-bedroom apartments. And it’ll have 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

This summer, I wrote about a family who’s owned a house called the Monstrosity in Avalon for 130+ years. They were looking to sell it to someone who would agree to preserve it.

I found out about the family’s search for a sympathetic buyer through social media posts. Fast forward a couple months, and the family never found a buyer who would agree not to knock it down. When I checked in with them, I found out they signed a contract to sell the property for $5.2 million to a local developer, whom they believe will knock down the house.

It’s a trend along the Jersey Shore — knocking down older, smaller homes and building newer, bigger ones.

Bob Penrose Jr., the oldest of eight siblings who own the property and president of Avalon’s historical society, isn’t sure what’s next for the Monstrosity. But before the sale is scheduled to close next month, he’s saving every element he can.

He spent eight hours over three days carefully removing the home’s original railing. Doors (and their trims and jambs) take two to three hours each to remove. “It’s surgery,” said Penrose, a builder who spent many years working on historical homes across Avalon.

Is it too early to talk about decorating for post-Thanksgiving holidays? Nope!

November is the busiest time of year for the businesses that set up outdoor holiday decorations for homeowners.

Every year, more of these companies pop up. And more landscapers, electricians, and roofers are adding the service to their existing businesses.

Philly-area homeowners spend thousands of dollars to avoid having to climb ladders themselves to string lights and spread holiday cheer in their neighborhood. These companies also take down the lights in January.

Sandra Webberking’s garden is full of plants that don’t need sun or water and never die.

Webberking is an artist and welder who makes sculptures of flowers and other objects in her Springfield home’s workshop, built by her father and grandfather.

She makes most of her sculptures from sheet metal. To create one of her large sunflowers, she cuts out as many as 28 metal petals that she arranges around a glass marble center.

Webberking has living plants, too. This summer, her garden won first place in the intermediate category in the Penn State Master Gardens of Delaware Valley competition.

She inherited the home her grandfather built in the 1940s. One of the house’s unique features is the turret he designed on the side. It’s made of stone and glass blocks.

Enjoy the rest of your week.

