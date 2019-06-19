Charles Schaeffer School, 4701 Germantown Ave., received $25,000 for its development team’s proposal to convert the historic former school, which dates to 1876, into coworking and office space. That project, which the state said cost roughly $1.5 million to redevelop, was completed by Mount Airy-based developer Ken Weinstein, as part of his $12 million Wayne Junction revitalization project. Weinstein said the first two floors of the stone building would house coworking space, while the third floor would provide expanded space for Philly Office Retail, Weinstein’s development company. His company is expected to move into the building next week.