The couple, who have a flair for design, started with the kitchen, taking down the door that led to the formal dining room and added a keystone arch to mimic the exterior of the home. Leaving original brick fireplaces in both the kitchen and new breakfast room, they added modern cabinets and flooring but chose antique lighting. As in the rest of the home, they changed the trim paint from blue to black and added warm, neutral paint to the walls and ceilings.