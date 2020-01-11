Most refrigerators have condenser coils across the bottom or at the back of the unit that cool and condense the refrigerant. These coils can collect dust and pet hair and get clogged, forcing your refrigerator to work harder to stay cold. Hunter Macfarlane, Lowe’s project expert, recommends homeowners clean their refrigerator’s condenser coil once a year — twice if they have a pet that sheds. You can do this yourself by unplugging the refrigerator, removing the grill protecting the coils, and gently using the hose from a vacuum cleaner to suck out dust particles and debris. Make sure to wear a dust mask.