Melissa Ozawa, Martha Stewart Living’s features and garden editor, uses a dryer less frequently than she used to, hanging clothes on a rack indoors, or outside in warm weather. When she does use a dryer, she has dumped dryer sheets in favor of wool dryer balls. (Put a drop of essential oil on them for a natural fresh scent, she says.) She hand-washes such things as cashmere sweaters instead of dry-cleaning them. She also wears some clothes more than once to save on washing machine use.