House of the week: A three-bedroom townhouse in Fairmount for $510,000

Amy Layng was born in Fairmount, but it took several decades for her and husband Allen Raevsky to return to her roots.

The couple are Philadelphia natives — Layng grew up in Mount Airy, Raevsky in the Northeast — who had been living in Voorhees Township, N.J., when they went to the Fairmount open house in 2016 and were immediately smitten.

“There’s a lot of charm and a lot of history,” said Raevsky, a CPA. ”The woodwork is from many years ago.”

He and Layng, a retired social services agency therapist, have been splitting time between the Fairmount house and Ventnor, N.J., but now plan to live full time in Ventnor.

The house, built in 1916, is on a quiet, tree-lined street.

The living room has 10-foot ceilings, refinished original pine hardwood floors, and an antique fireplace mantel.

There is a separate formal dining room that adjoins the kitchen, which has 42-inch oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a farm-style stainless steel sink. The covered, paved patio is right outside the kitchen door.

A full bath on the first floor has a pedestal sink, ceramic tiled floor, and a glass shower stall.

The bedrooms are on the second floor, where the full bath has a dual custom vanity, claw-foot tub, and tiled shower stall.

There is a high-efficiency HVAC system and new vinyl windows throughout.

The basement has the laundry and ample storage space. Total square footage is 1,440.

The neighborhood is ideal for walking and biking, and close to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Barnes Foundation, public transportation, and restaurants and shops.

The house is listed by Travis Rodgers of BHHS Fox & Roach at the Harper Rittenhouse Square for $510,000.