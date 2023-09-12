House of the week: A rowhouse on garden block near Graduate Hospital for $569,900

Marco Angelucci can always tell when a new sanitation truck driver has been assigned to the house he shares with his husband, Kevin Montgomery.

“They struggle a little,” he says, laughing, as he describes the driver gingerly navigating the small neighborhood alleys that provide the only vehicular access to the rowhouses on this block of the Graduate Hospital area.

Well before the onslaught of cars, the garden block was designed in 1872 for plants and people. The garden runs the full length of the block, flanked by walkways, and residents can cultivate the space in front of their homes.

Angelucci, an interior designer, had been renting in Society Hill when he bought the 1,100-square-foot house in 2005. Montgomery, a university administrator, moved in 10 years ago.

“Our home has been a place to entertain friends, family, and neighbors,” Angelucci said. “From an annual block progressive dinner party, outdoor movie nights, and Halloween, living here has been a unique urban experience.

“You have the excitement of the city, but with a sense of tranquility that isn’t like anywhere else in Center City.”

But now they’ve reached a point in their lives when a condo makes more sense.

The 3-bedroom, 1½ bath end-of-the-row townhouse underwent major renovations in 2020, with a mudroom entrance converted to a pantry, new Miele and Fisher & Paykel kitchen appliances, honed quartzite countertops, and new shutters throughout.

The house has original plaster moldings and heart pine floors, with a central hall layout separating the living room from the dining room.

The rear entry leads to a private herringbone brick patio.

The bedrooms are on the second floor, one with a walk-in closet. The full bath includes marble tile, custom millwork, and a glass shower enclosure.

The basement has a full laundry area with a gym area and ample storage space. Mechanical and plumbing systems have been updated, as has the roof.

Contemplating the move, Angelucci said, “We’ll see if I miss gardening. It’s bittersweet but it’s time.”

The house is listed by Mark Wade of BHHS Fox & Roach Center City Walnut for $569,900.