House of the week: A five-bedroom Colonial in Havertown for $789,900

Chris Rhodes grew up in Main Line houses. “I Iove the Colonial look,” he says.

So it’s hardly surprising that he’s looking to stay in Havertown even after moving from the five-bedroom, 2½-bath home he bought there for himself and his two teenage daughters just a year ago.

Life changes, including an early retirement as an IT manager, have made it impractical to keep the house in the Merion Golf Estates subdivision.

But he loves the area — “very safe, community-oriented, people on the streets Saturday night” — and he wants to keep his daughters in the Haverford Township School District.

Rhodes notes that the stone and stucco house, built in 1920, is a five-minute walk to the center of town.

The home is surrounded by flagstone walkways, flagstone-lined flower beds, and mature landscaping, including three sycamore trees.

Oak hardwood floors and walnut inlays run throughout the first floor. There is a large formal dining room with a bay window, and the kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinetry, and a commercial-grade stove with custom lighting. Large windows let in abundant natural light.

There is a half-bath and room for a mudroom or office. A stone-bordered backyard has a koi pond, a hot tub, and a one-car garage.

The living room has a stone fireplace with gas insert and two entrances to the enclosed front porch.

The primary bedroom with three closets and two other bedrooms is on the second floor, along with the laundry.

The third floor has two additional bedrooms with storage space in the eaves. There is also ample storage space in the unfinished basement.

The 2,894-square-foot home has two-zone central air, five-zone gas heat, gas hot water radiant heat, and insulated windows throughout.

The nearby Norristown High Speed Line provides access to Philadelphia and the Main Line.

The house is listed by Tyler Wagner of Compass real estate for $789,900.