Leftow, an avid griller, could barbecue only on the narrow deck off the dining room. To correct the situation, and better take advantage of the views, he and his wife had a retaining wall constructed 15 years ago from boulders dug up on the property and built a sunroom and slate patio. The patio, where Leftow presides over two grills and a smoker, also has a hot tub and a koi pond rimmed with pots of shade-loving begonias, elephant ears, coleus, and ferns.