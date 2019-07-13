If your closet is disorganized, making it difficult to put your clothes away or to find what you’re looking for, the first thing to do is go through your wardrobe and donate or discard what you can. Only then will you be able to figure out the best way to store what remains. You may discover you need more hanging space, fewer shelves, or more drawers to accommodate the overflow on the floors, but you can’t know that until you’ve taken a comprehensive look at all your clothing. Once you’ve cleaned and organized the closet, the new rule has to be that nothing gets stored on the floor again. Even adding some simple hooks to hang clothes can make a big difference.