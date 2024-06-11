House of the Week: A three-bedroom rowhouse in West Mount Airy for $449,000

Helen Richter grew up in Brooklyn and her husband, Gary, in Pennsylvania coal country. They met at the University of Pennsylvania where he was training as a physician, Helen as a nurse.

By 2018, they were working and living in Atlanta. But they decided to move to West Mount Airy to settle down, particularly because Helen has relatives in the area and all over the Northeast.

“I knew there were a lot of artists in the area,” said Helen, who now works as a textile artist. “It’s very eclectic, very accepting.”

And it was hard not to notice that so many cars had “I like Mount Airy” front license plates.

Now, they’re moving to a one-story house nearby that will be more accessible for family and friends.

The three-bedroom Cotswold-style house they’re leaving was built in 1930 and is 1,024 square feet. It has one full bathroom and three half-bathrooms.

The front of the home has a flower garden and a front porch.

The dining room and kitchen, which has floor-to-ceiling windows, have views of the backyard plantings, and glass sliders lead to a private deck overlooking the gardens. The living room has an original stone fireplace.

There are ample built-in shelves, hardwood floors, a skylight, natural-gas hot water and house heaters, central air, recently rubberized roofing, and a one-car garage.

The home also has a partially finished basement, which has a powder room. Helen has used the basement as a studio.

There are two regional rail stations close by, as well as stores, a recently renovated library, and the Wissahickon Creek.

The house is listed by Joanne Colino of Elfant-Wissahickon Chestnut Hill for $449,000.