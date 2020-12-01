Christie operates West Oak Design from a workshop on her third floor. She makes jackets, shirts, and dresses, repurposing clothing from thrift shops and buying some linen and cotton online. She makes jewelry, too, and uses leather swatches from furniture stores and other sources to fashion purses and wallets. Her special sewing machines can stitch dense materials like carpet remnants. Everything is recycled. She frames collages made from leftover fabric scraps. The work is displayed in her home, along with art bartered for West Oak Design items with artist friends.