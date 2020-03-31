“You can have fun in your laundry room,” Hoffmeier said. “If you have money left over to splurge, I say go for the ceramic tile floor with a crazy pattern, install a fun backsplash, and even get crazy with a fun paint color. The laundry room is probably one of the least preferable places to be in a home. If it was more of an aesthetically pleasing space, I bet it would feel a little less daunting to do the laundry!”