Of course, most of that took some of the same hard work — at least initially — that goes into maintaining a perfect lawn. I’m not blind to the irony. So when I was putting in a rain-barrel irrigation system for the huge veggie plot, I couldn’t help but think about my father. Finally, I got it. He’d worked so hard on it in an effort to care for something so stunning for us. Although I didn’t inherit my father’s obsession with the lawn, it turns out, like him, I do love a solid day of tinkering and beautifying the yard.