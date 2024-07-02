House of the week: A three-bedroom end-unit townhouse in Berwyn for $465,000

When Pauline and Brady Kramer were looking for a Main Line house, it would have been tough to find a safer bet than the end-unit townhouse in Berwyn.

Both are Gladwyne natives, and Pauline’s parents had lived in the Berwyn development years earlier. The Kramers liked the homes, and the fact that, in Brady’s words, the management “kept the place immaculate. And we loved the location and the layout.”

But after about seven years, the lure of permanent warm weather has won out, and the couple just moved to Vero Beach, Fla., where Pauline once lived.

Advertisement

Pauline, an operating room nurse, and Brady, a physical education teacher, were recently married when they bought the three-bedroom, three-bath Berwyn home in 2017.

The Kramers converted the 2,133-square-foot house to a more open layout. The front door is next to a first-floor guest bedroom or office with cathedral ceilings and a brick fireplace.

The formal living room opens to the dining room, kitchen, family room, full bath, and patio.

The primary bedroom is on the second floor with a spa-style bathroom that has a double vanity, glass-enclosed shower, and skylight.

The second upstairs bedroom is also large, with a walk-in closet. The washer and dryer are also on the second floor.

The development, which was built in 1980, is in the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District.

There is an assigned garage available, and the HOA provides exterior maintenance, lawn care, water, sewer, and snow removal.

The Daylesford Regional Rail station is a short walk across Route 30, and Routes 252 and 202 are also close by.

The house is listed by Jeff Bratteson of RE/MAX Main Line — Paoli for $465,000.