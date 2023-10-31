House of the week: A Manayunk house with a rooftop view of the city for $549,900

“The rooftop did it,” said John Gallagher.

When he first saw the house in Manayunk in 2011, there was only the framing. Gallagher could work with the builder to fill in the details.

But he knew that once it was completed, he would be able to stand on the roof deck and see the Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman Bridges and, on July 4, fireworks displays in all directions.

So Gallagher, who is in IT for an industrial gas and gas products company, moved in months later with roommates and tenants.

Six years ago, the roommates and tenants were replaced by Colleen Keenan, a registered nurse who became Colleen Gallagher.

But now the couple and their 11-month-old son are moving to the Plymouth Meeting area to be close to Colleen’s family.

The three-bedroom, 3½-bath corner house is within easy walking distance of Ridge Avenue in Roxborough and Main Street in Manayunk.

The first floor has a garage, a mudroom and laundry, a bedroom with private bath, and access to the rear yard.

The second floor has an open plan with the kitchen, dining area, a half-bath, a gas fireplace, and a family room.

The other two bedrooms, each with private bath, are on the third floor. The roof deck, on the fourth floor, has a gas line for hooking up a grill.

There are hardwood floors throughout, and the kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island.

The primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a spa bathroom with a large tub. The home has a lift on the first floor that the seller will remove on request.

A bus to-and-from Center City and South Philadelphia stops a block away.

The 2,016-square-foot house is listed by Mark Zwick of Higgins & Welch Real Estate for $549,900.