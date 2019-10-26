Whether you’re using tile to create a simple border or something more elaborate such as a pixelated Persian rug, there are a few basics to keep in mind. Historical reproduction tiles lie totally flat, so they’re flush with the grout. Typically, made-to-order custom porcelain mosaics from both American Restoration Tile and Heritage Tile run $25 to $30 a square foot, and that price includes design services. Many mass-produced porcelain mosaics are considerably less expensive. For example, a sheet of matte black and white hex mosaic with a snowflake design starts at $6.75 a square foot at Home Depot. Pattern, and color choices are limited. However, these tiles often have beveled edges, which result in a raised surface when installed. If you want your floor to look like an entryway or bath from 100 years ago, you’ll probably want to opt for flat tile.