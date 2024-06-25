House of the week: A three-bedroom townhouse in Northern Liberties for $549,999

Michele and John Bohannon always harbored thoughts of moving to the city, even while living in Broomall and raising their children there.

So once the children were in college, “we pulled the trigger and came down” to Northern Liberties, John said.

The Bohannons, both teachers, bought a three-bedroom, two-bath townhouse in 2008, part of a six-house grouping around a courtyard. Michele loved that the courtyard group was congenial and close. In fact, they’re still so attached to their neighborhood that they plan to get a small apartment there after selling their townhouse.

But the retired couple is looking ahead to a time when stairs will be difficult — the house is three stories plus a basement — so they want one-story living and are moving to the Jersey Shore.

The Bohannons’ house is on a tree-lined street and features hardwood floors, wainscoting, and abundant natural light. The home, along with the five others in the group, was completely gutted and rebuilt 18 years ago, John said.

The kitchen has granite countertops, ample cabinet space, and a large window overlooking the courtyard below.

The second floor has two bedrooms, and the third — the primary bedroom — is one flight up, with a Juliet balcony.

A nook at the front of the third floor can be used for a living space or a home office. There is an en suite bathroom with a shower and steam room.

The large finished basement has a laundry room and serves as the TV room. There is also a private, fenced-in patio.

The 1,593-square-foot house is close to the Piazza, Acme, coffee shops, and local shops and restaurants.

It is easily accessible to I-95, the Market-Frankford Line, and major bus routes.

The house is listed by Katie Macnaughton Young of Coldwell Banker Realty for $549,999.