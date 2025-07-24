A sprawling suburban yard and a rowhouse-rear retreat: How two Philly-area homeowners built their outdoor living spaces

When Kristen Knouft renovated her Wayne home in 2020, the outdoor space was a priority. At the time, the pandemic forced her family to spend more time at home, but now the backyard is their cozy retreat.

“We are out there as often as we can be,” Knouft said.

The space includes a large covered area for dining and watching TV, a swimming pool flanked by chaise lounges and a smaller dining table, and a grill. The private yard is surrounded by tall trees and colorful landscaping.

Knouft is part of a growing trend of homeowners investing in their outdoor spaces as an important extension of the living area of their home. Families are creating multifunctional yards where they can cook and dine, gather and entertain, exercise and work, and play with kids and pets.

The pandemic and ensuing economic downturn caused homeowners to focus on the aesthetics and functionality of their outdoor spaces, said Laura Madrigal, a home design specialist at Fixr.com, which connects homeowners with local service providers.

“This means that homeowners are now more willing to invest money in making their space usable, comfortable, and versatile,” she said.

For some, it’s about wellness and appreciation for being in nature.

“There’s scientific evidence around the benefits of being outside on your mental well-being,” said Glenna Stone, principal and owner of Glenna Stone Interiors, who designed the Knouft’s backyard.

Indoor-outdoor coherent design is the biggest outdoor living trend this year, said 56% of pros in the Fixr Outdoor Living Trends 2025 report.

To make the outdoor area feel like an extension of the home, homeowners are matching colors and furniture, maintaining a consistent theme, and using the same materials inside and out, such as indoor-outdoor flooring.

Getting the most from outdoor space

At Knouft‘s home in Wayne, four sets of French doors lead out to the covered patio, which includes a dining area with seating for eight and a lounge space, where comfy couches and chairs face a TV hanging above the fireplace.

Beyond the patio, the swimming pool is surrounded by lounge chairs on white marble decking. Relying on a similar décor to her home’s interior design, Knouft decorated the space in blues and whites, giving it what she called a “Southern B&B” vibe.

Ceiling heaters keep the space comfortable for three seasons, and she invested in durable furniture with a washable fabric to help it last.

Planning and prioritizing is essential when designing an outdoor space.

Do you want an outdoor kitchen and a place to dine, or are you more interested in an area where your kids and dog can play?

Is this just a space for dry summer days, or do you want an enclosed area to watch the rain, or heaters to prolong the season? Covered spaces allow for the most flexibility.

Depending on the size of the space, outdoor kitchens typically include a grill, refrigerator, sink, and trash can, Stone said. Refrigerators can fit under a counter or come as pull-out drawers, perfect for beverages. Wood-burning or electric pizza ovens, fryers, and smokers are also showing up in yards.

Televisions and sound systems are popular in covered spaces, as are art and sculptures. Water features, including fountains, ponds, and waterfalls, can add an element of zen.

Landscaping typically includes flower beds and trees to offer shade. Pollinator gardens are becoming a popular addition.

“Native plants will attract birds and create a pollinator habitat,” said Daniel Cleary, owner of Ecolandscapes Design, based in Conshohocken. “Your backyard can be a waypoint for birds and butterflies.”

Small backyard havens

Todd Poole created a cozy retreat behind his Roxborough rowhouse soon after buying the home in 2021.

He hired Ecolandscapes Design to hardscape the approximately 250-square-foot space in fieldstone pavers, surrounded by landscaping beds filled with colorful flowering perennials.

“I wanted an outdoor urban garden where I could enjoy a drink in the evening or coffee in the morning,” said Poole, who spent about $13,000 on the project.

Four Adirondack chairs in bright blue and orange surround a portable firepit where Poole entertains guests, enjoying dinner from the grill on the adjoining patio. A nine-foot portable umbrella keeps guests shaded on sunny days.

An avid gardener, Poole is dedicated to watering, weeding, and caring for his plants. He spends about $250 each year on maintenance.

Designing small backyard spaces, especially behind rowhouses, presents certain challenges. Prioritizing how to use the space is crucial. Hauling materials in and out through limited access points can be expensive.

“Hardscaping is what adds the vast majority of the cost,” Cleary said. “You need to be excavating — removing concrete and soil to haul away — and then bringing in gravel and flagstone.”

He doesn’t recommend hardscaping the entire space because “it’s very hot and doesn’t give you the feeling of sitting out in a garden.”

Wood chips are a less expensive option to put under seating areas. Green walls, often including clematis or honeysuckle climbing a trellis, help soften exterior fencing.

A savvy investment

Creating a rowhouse backyard escape typically costs between $5,000 and $35,000, Cleary estimated. For a sprawling suburban backyard, costs can run much higher.

It’s worth the investment, according to 98% of experts in the Fixr study, with outdoor upgrades yielding a return on investment of at least 50%, depending on the specific project.

While resale value is important, Knouft had other priorities.

“Our motivation was making the most of our home while our kids are still here,” Knouft said. “We love having a space that a lot of people can come to and hang out and relax.”