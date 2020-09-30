Lauren and Andrew Addis have filled their two-story house with art Lauren has acquired as the owner of LAA Art Collective in Wayne, which displays contemporary work by East Coast artists. Art in her home does the same, starting in the foyer with an expressionistic blue, green, and white pastel landscape by Maryland artist Tara Will, who graduated from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts just last year. Nearby hangs a painting, Silver Elk, by Kristen Bell, a Philadelphia artist who recently moved to Seattle.