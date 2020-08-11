In the dining room and living room with their amber-textured plaster walls, the furniture — maple table and chairs, upright piano, hand-cranked Victrola, library table, and cushioned wooden chairs — has been in place as long as Robert’s wife, Bette, can remember. Her family had a vacation home across the road, and she has known Robert since they met at Pinecrest Lake when they were 14. They drifted apart and wed other people. Both were divorced when they reconnected in the Poconos. They married in 1984, keeping a tradition of Gamer men marrying women they met in Pinecrest.