House of the week: A three-bedroom home on a large lot in Port Richmond for $315,000

Jesse and Kellie Vaughn really liked Fishtown, where they were renting, but when it came time to buy, they decided to stay ahead of the affordability curve and move to nearby Port Richmond.

The 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom house was on a large lot for the neighborhood — 19 feet wide and 69 feet deep. When they bought it in 2017, Jesse, an architect and construction manager, said it was in perfect shape for him and Kellie, a talent agent.

“It already had been renovated, but nothing I couldn’t put my stamp on,” he said. “I liked the fresh palette.”

But now, with two dogs on board and a daughter, the Vaughns have moved to more spacious Royersford.

The Port Richmond house has central air-conditioning and a modern kitchen with ample counter space, Shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.

The first floor has an open layout with a parlor separated from the living room, a back patio, a large storage closet, and a half-bath. It could accommodate a large dining area.

The bedrooms are on the second floor and all have ceiling fans. Two share a hall bath, and the primary bedroom, in the rear of the house, has an en suite bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in closet.

The partially finished basement houses the washer and dryer and can be used for storage or workout space. Total square footage is 1,490.

The neighborhood has plentiful retail and restaurant choices. The house is close to I-95, and bus lines and bike lanes link it to Center City.

It is listed by Rachel Shaw of Elfant Wissahickon Realtors for $315,000.