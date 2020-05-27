John Foster obviously couldn’t have foreseen the coronavirus crisis when he and his wife, Lesley Walinchus-Foster, bought their Queen Village home three years ago.
But its office space for working at home was a big attraction for him even then.
John, who is in advertising, and Lesley, who is in health care, were looking for more than that, of course.
They wanted to try city living — John is from North Jersey and Lesley is from Delaware County. They wanted a central location; they wanted enough space for entertaining; and since this was their first house, they were for looking for something fairly new that wouldn’t require much maintenance.
“It pretty much checked all the boxes,” says John, recalling their house hunt of two or three months when they were planning the move from Scranton, where Lesley was in graduate school.
“So we kind of jumped on it.”
Now, though, they are moving again, to the Washington, D.C., area, where Lesley has a new career opportunity.
The three-bedroom, 2½-bath house, built in 2008, has hardwood floors and lots of natural sunlight.
There is an eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, a tiled backsplash and designer cabinets.
The top level has a master suite with a spacious bedroom; two closets, including a large walk-in, and a spa-like bathroom.
The house also has dual zone heating and cooling with smart thermostats, a sump pump, and a new water heater. The unfinished basement provides ample storage.
The house Is a five minute walk from Head House Square and easily accessible to Society Hill, Passyunk Square, Old City, Front Street, waterfront parks, and a SEPTA bus route on Third Street.
The house is listed by Michael Severns of Redfin Corp. for $625,000.