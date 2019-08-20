Once, when she was about 16, McBride and a friend took a six-pack of beer onto a borrowed Sunfish and ended up stuck in the Great Channel, where they had to flag down a boat for a tow. In the evenings, she came back from her adventures to what was typically a small, lightly constructed, A-frame house with open rafters and minimal insulation — the type of breezy little cottage that’s all but extinct on the island now. The dream, she says, became to someday have her own little beach house in this memory-filled town.